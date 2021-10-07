The second game of the UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 will be played today at 11.00 am IST. We bring to you the live streaming details of the game. So the match can be live streaming on SonyLiv App and can also be watched on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six.

UAE SUMMER T20 BASH 2021 START TOMORROW 05 OCT 2021 UAE VS NAMIBIA TIME 10:30AM PST LIVE ON SONY TEN 2 SONY TEN 2 HD OSN SPORTS SPORTS EYES FB PAGE — Cricket Feed info (@BilawalAliKha12) October 4, 2021

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2021 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).