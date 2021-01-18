United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Ireland in the fourth and final ODI of the series at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday (January 18). The encounter takes place after as many as four postponed matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic and both teams must be raring to get over the line. UAE emerged victorious in the opening game and will take the field with great confidence. At the same time, Andrew Balbirnie’s men are eyeing redemption, and one can expect to witness an exciting clash. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of UAE vs IRE match. UAE vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2021 Postponed After Alishan Sharafu Tested Positive for Coronavirus.

Coming back to the first match, the visitors posted 269-5 after electing to bat first in Abu Dhabi. Dashing opener Paul Stirling scored a brilliant century while skipper Andrew Balbirnie registered a crucial fifty. For UAE, Rohan Mustafa was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets. Chasing the challenging target, the home team didn’t start well with openers Zawar Farid, and Vriitya Aravind sent off the field cheaply. Nevertheless, Chundangapoyil Rizwan and Muhammad Usman registered hundreds to take their side over the line. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When to Watch UAE vs Ireland, 2nd ODI 2021 (Know Date & Time Details)

The 1st One Day International match between UAE and Ireland will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on January 18, 2021 (Monday). The match is scheduled to start at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 09:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of UAE vs Ireland, 2nd ODI 2021 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Good news for fans, the UAE vs IRE ODI series will be telecast live in India. Eurosport, formerly DSport, will provide live TV telecast of UAE vs IRE ODI in India.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of UAE vs Ireland, 2nd ODI 2021?

The live online streaming of UAE vs IRE will be available on FanCode mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to the live streaming of UAE vs IRE in India. Chances are UAE vs IRE ODI free live streaming online will be available on YouTube as well.

United Arab Emirates Squad: Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Boota, Muhammad Usman, Vriitya Aravind(w), Ahmed Raza(c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zawar Farid, Palaniapan Meiyappan, Waheed Ahmed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Aryan Lakra, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Adhitya Shetty.

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Neil Rock, James McCollum.

