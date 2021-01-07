United Arab Emirates (UAE) will square off against Ireland (IRE) in 1st ODI of the four-match ODI series on January 8, 2021. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The last match of the ODI series will be played on January 14, 2021. UAE will play under the captaincy of Rohan Mustafa while Ireland will be led by Andrew Balbirnie. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for UAE vs IRE 1st ODI 2021 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick fantasy playing XI.

The upcoming series against UAE will be crucial for UAE as they can build up some moment ahead of their tournament against Afghanistan which will be part of the World Cup Super League. Ireland will be playing without their wicket-keeper batsman Gary Wilson as he is on paternity leave. Ireland has an outstanding record against the United Arab Emirates has won all six previous meetings in this format of the game. UAE has played some domestic T20 games at the end of 2020 which can help them to pick best playing XI against Ireland.

United Arab Emirates vs Ireland 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- Vriitya Aravind (UAE) can be elected as wicket-keeper for United Arab Emirates vs Ireland 1st ODI 2021 Dream11 team.

United Arab Emirates vs Ireland 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Chirag Suri (UAE), Andrew Balbirnie (IRE), Kevin O Brien (IRE) and Paul Stirling (IRE) can be chosen as batsmen for your fantasy team.

United Arab Emirates vs Ireland 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Rohan Mustafa (UAE) and Aryan Lakra (UAE) can be elected as all-rounders for UAE vs IRE 1st ODI 2021 Dream11 team.

United Arab Emirates vs Ireland 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Ahmed Raza (UAE), Barry McCarthy (IRE), Craig Young (IRE) and Andy McBrine (IRE) can be elected as bowlers for your Dream11 team.

United Arab Emirates vs Ireland 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Vriitya Aravind (UAE), Chirag Suri (UAE), Andrew Balbirnie (IRE), Kevin O Brien (IRE), Paul Stirling (IRE), Rohan Mustafa (UAE), Aryan Lakra (UAE), Ahmed Raza (UAE), Barry McCarthy (IRE), Craig Young (IRE), Andy McBrine (IRE).

Kevin O Brien (IRE) can be elected as captain for UAE vs IRE 1st ODI 2021 Dream11 team, while Rohan Mustafa (UAE) can be chosen as vice-captain.

