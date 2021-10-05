UAE and Namibia are all set to lock horns in the first match of the UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021. The match will be played at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. In this article, we shall be talking about the le streaming and online telecast details of the match but, before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. Four teams will participate in the tournament on October 5, 2021. UAE enters as the favourites for the game and as they know the conditions pretty well.

Apart from this, the team also has a few explosive hitters that can take the team to a good total. With David Wiese's inclusion in their squad, Namibia's all-around department looks stronger. The weather for the game will be sunny and there is no chance of rain to obstruct the play. The bowlers will also have to toil a lot for the wickets. Now let's have a look at the live streaming details for the game below:

When Is UAE vs Namibia 1st T20I, UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 match? Know Date, Time and Schedule

The T20I match between UAE and Namibia will be held on October 5, 2021 and 10.30 am IST. The match will be hosted at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

Where To Watch UAE vs Namibia 1st T20I, UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 2021 on TV?

Sony Sports has the rights for the telecast for the UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021. The UAE vs Namibia 1st T20I, UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 match can be watched on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of UAE vs Namibia 1st T20I, UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021?

Those unable to watch UAE vs Namibia 1st T20I, UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 match on TV can tune into SonyLiv to catch the live updates of the game. Stay tuned to this space for updates on the match.

