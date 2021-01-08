United Arab Emirates and Ireland face-off in the four-match One-Day International (ODI) series. This will be the first assignment for UAE after the coronavirus lockdown while Ireland played against England. Meanwhile, both the teams will be looking to start the new year with a win. If you are looking for UAE vs IRE 1st ODI 2021 live streaming online and live TV telecast details, then continue reading to get all the information. UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for United Arab Emirates vs Ireland 1st ODI 2021.

In the last five meetings between these two teams, Ireland have enjoyed the dominance and have emerged victorious on all five occasions. The Irish team no doubt starts as favourite to win this clash. However, the recent meeting in ODIs between these teams took place in 2018.

When to Watch UAE vs Ireland, 1st ODI 2021 (Know Date & Time Details)

The 1st One Day International match between UAE and Ireland will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on January 08, 2021 (Friday). The match is scheduled to start at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 09:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of UAE vs Ireland, 1st ODI 2021 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Good news for fans, the UAE vs IRE ODI series will be telecast live in India. Eurosport, formerly DSport, will provide live TV telecast of UAE vs IRE ODI in India.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of UAE vs Ireland, 1st ODI 2021?

The live online streaming of UAE vs IRE will be available on FanCode mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to the live streaming of UAE vs IRE in India. Chances are UAE vs IRE ODI free live streaming online will be available on YouTube as well.

United Arab Emirates Squad: Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Boota, Muhammad Usman, Vriitya Aravind(w), Ahmed Raza(c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zawar Farid, Palaniapan Meiyappan, Waheed Ahmed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Aryan Lakra, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Adhitya Shetty.

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Neil Rock, James McCollum.

