Uttar Pradesh would take on Madhya Pradesh in Pre-Quarterfinal 3 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Jaipuriya Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur. The match would begin at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). All eyes would turn to Venkatesh Iyer once again as the star all-rounder has been in prolific form throughout the competition. He was one of the main reasons why Madhya Pradesh made it this far in the competition and his performance would be crucial for them, if they have to overcome a strong Uttar Pradesh side on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh had finished second in Elite Group C with three wins in five games and they would aim to better their performance from last season, when they finished runners-up.

When is Uttar Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Uttar Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash will be played at the Jaipuriya Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur, on December 19, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Uttar Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match?

Star Sports have telecasted the Vijay Hazare Trophy games in the past and could telecast the Uttar Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash live on one of their channels as they have received the official broadcasting rights of the competition.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Uttar Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will show Uttar Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 live streaming and fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar website or App to watch the clash live by paying the nominal fee.

