KL Rahul was named vice-captain of the Indian Test side for the three-match series against South Africa. He replaced Rohit Sharma, who was originally named vice-captain but was later ruled out of the series due to an injury.

NEWS - KL Rahul named vice-captain of Test team for South Africa series. KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury.

