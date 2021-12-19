Vidarbha and Tripura would be taking on each other in Pre-Quarterfinal 1 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday, December 19. The match would be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium and has a start time of 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Tripura have been in fine form, as they have won all of their Plate Group games and this time, they would be aiming to overthrow a heavyweight side like Vidarbha, who secured wins in three out of five matches

in Elite Group A.

Vidarbha have a lot depending on the performance of skipper Faiz Fazal as the left-hander is one of the most experienced members of the side. Tripura meanwhile would aim to continue their good run and secure a place in the last eight with a victory.

When is Vidarbha vs Tripura, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Vidarbha vs Tripura, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on December 19, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Vidarbha vs Tripura, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match?

Star Sports have telecasted the Vijay Hazare Trophy games in the past and could telecast the Vidarbha vs Tripura, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash live on one of their channels as they have received the official broadcasting rights of the competition.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Vidarbha vs Tripura, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will show Vidarbha vs Tripura, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 live streaming and fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar website or App to watch the clash live by paying the nominal fee.

