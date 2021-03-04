Virat Kohli wears his heart on his sleeve and that is very much visible when ever the Indian captain takes the field. Kohli jumped in support of Mohammed Siraj after England all-rounder Ben Stokes exchanged few words with the pacer during the opening session of day one of the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The incident took place at the 13th over. Interestingly, Stokes had a word with Siraj who was in his follow-through. And then in between the overs, Kohli walked upto Stokes and confronted the English all-rounder. Virat Kohli Equals MS Dhoni’s Record of Leading India in Most Test Matches, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021.

Stokes was having a chat with his teammate and another batsman Jonny Bairstow when Kohli exchanged few words with the all-rounder. The argument appeared heated one and was apparently captured by the cameras. Before the confrontation went out of control, luckily, the on-field umpires intervened and separated the two champion players. Is India vs England 4th Test 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

You can't mess with Kohli's teammates, Ben Stokes! The way captain stood up for Siraj 🔥👏#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/lFlMbmJA4X — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) March 4, 2021

Meanwhile, India were off to a great start in the fourth Test as well with Axar Patel accounting for two of the three wickets to fell. Patel removed England openers Dominic Sibley and Zak Crawley in his first two overs and then Siraj accounted for England captain Joe Root. At lunch, Stokes and Bairstow had stitched an unbeaten partnership of 44 off 78 balls.

