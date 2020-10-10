Virat Kohli added yet another fresh feather to his already jewel filled crown after completing 6000 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The RCB and team India skipper reached the milestone during the CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 match. Kohli is already the highest run-scorer in the IPL and is at least 300 runs ahead of the next best-placed Suresh Raina, who has opted out of IPL 2020, of CSK. CSK vs RCB Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Kohli started the match on 5969 runs and needed 31 runs to reach the milestone and the master got there with a single off of Ravindra Jadeja in the 14th over. The RCB captain hit three boundaries at that stage to reach the landmark and add another feather to his already illustrious hat. He has now scored 5635 runs in the IPL and had scored 434 runs in the, now defunct, T20 Champions League. Kohli has played 183 matches in the IPL and has five centuries to his name.

Earlier, Kohli opted to bat first after winning the toss against CSK. But RCB were off to a poor start with the bat and lost opening batsman Aaron Finch in the third over leaving them at 13/1.

Kohli then arrived at the crease and added 53 runs for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (33) and another 76 with Shivam Dube (22*) to help RCB post 169 on the scoreboard. Kohli remained not out on 90 runs from 52 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and four maximums each.

