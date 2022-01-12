Indian Test captain Virat Kohli's display of serious grit and determination to score a hard-fought 79 run-knock against South Africa on the first day of the third Test impressed many including Gautam Gambhir. The former cricketer lauded Kohli for his patient knock, saying that the latter kept aside his ego when he came out to bat. "Virat has said many times that when you go to England, you should leave behind your ego in India. Today, Virat Kohli left behind his ego in the kit bag and this knock reminds me of his very successful tour of England, where he got beaten many times but left a lot of deliveries outside off-stump," Gambhir said on Star Sports after Day 1 of the third Test. IND vs SA 3rd Test 2022 Day 1 Stat Highlights: Virat Kohli Scores Impressive 28th Test Half-Century

A characteristic of Kohli's patient knock was that he left a lot of deliveries outside the off-stump and mixed caution with aggression. He was the only Indian batter to stand tall with wickets tumbling all day at the other end. He was the penultimate batter to fall before Lungi Ngidi dismissed Mohammed Shami to close out the Indian innings on 223. Gambhir, while commenting further on Kohli not trying to dominate the bowlers, said, "Today, in the same way, he left deliveries outside off-stump, he got beaten as well but kept his ego with himself. He did not try to dominate the bowlers on every delivery."

India would be pleased with how they ended Day 1 of the third Test in Cape Town with Jasprit Bumrah sending Proteas skipper Dean Elgar back into the hut. South Africa will resume at 17/1 and trail by 206 runs with Aiden Markram and nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj at the crease.

