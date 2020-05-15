‘Virat Kohli Is It You’: Mohammad Amir Perplexed Seeing Indian Captain’s Doppelganger in Turkish TV Series ‘Dirilis Ertugrul Ghazi’

Mohammad Amir Perplexed (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Getty Images)

With many major cricket activities coming to halt amid COVID-19 pandemic, several athletes got a breather from their packed schedule and they are spending their time at home by playing video games, interacting with people on social media and also by watching TV series. Well, Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir certainly belongs to the latter category. While watching a Turkish serial 'Dirilis Ertugrul Ghazi', however, the left-arm speedster came across an interesting character which left him perplexed. The person in the serial looks exactly like Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Wasim Akram Reckons Sledging Virat Kohli Would Have Given Him Chance to Dismiss the Indian Captain.

Amir took to his official Twitter account and asked the right-handed batsman if that's really him. "@imVkohli brother is it you m confused," wrote the pacer which sharing the picture of Kohli's doppelganger. Well, the 27-year-old is certainly not to be blamed to get confused as the eyes and face cut of the character completely resembles the top-ranked ODI batsman. Meanwhile, let’s look at Amir’s post.

@imVkohli brother is it you m confused 😂 pic.twitter.com/kbwn31yjT6 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) May 15, 2020

Talking further about Virat Kohli’s lookalike in the Turkish drama, the character is played by the Turkish actor and producer Cavit Cetin Guner. Well, with Kohli being such a big name in India, Amir’s tweet will surely hog a lot of attention and many memes are set on the cards.

In the past too, some pictures of Kohli’s lookalike went viral. However, his resemblance with the Turkish actor is at another level. The star batsman has been quite active on social media in recent times owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Thus, it will be interesting to see if he’ll respond to Amir’s query or not.