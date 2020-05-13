Wasim Akram Reckons Sledging Virat Kohli Would Have Given Him Chance to Dismiss the Indian Captain

Wasim Akram and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images/ IANS)

Virat Kohli is widely regarded as the best batsman in the modern era and his numbers in all forms of cricket is sensational too. Along with his batting prowess, however, the Indian skipper is also known for his aggressive nature. In fact, on many occasions, the right-handed batsman has tormented the opposition bowlers when opposition have tried to sledge him. However, former Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram believes that his sledging nature would have given him a chance to dismiss the current top-ranked ODI batsman. The legendary bowler also said that Kohli tends to get angry very quickly which would have favoured Akram if he was bowling to him. Virat Kohli Is the Best Batsman Across Formats, Says Former Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Yousuf.

Comparing Kohli to another Indian great Sachin Tendulkar, Akram said that the latter would bat aggressively if some words are passed on to him but keeps his head calm. On the other hand, however, Kohli might get angry and would try to attack him which would have given Akram an opportunity to account for his wicket.

“He (Kohli) is the modern great but compared to Sachin, these are two different players altogether. Both are aggressive but of varying nature. As a bowler you look at a batsman’s body language, if I sledged Tendulkar he would have become more determined because he was aggressive but calm in nature,” said Akram while featuring in Aakash Chopra’s YouTube show AakashVani.

“On the other hand, if I did the same to Kohli, he might get angry and try to attack me which gives me a good chance to take his wicket,” he added.

However, Akram also went on heap praises on Kohli and backed him to break many more records in his career. As far his technique is concerned, Virat Kohli is a nightmare for bowlers nowadays. He is supremely fit and will go on to break a lot of records,” he further said.