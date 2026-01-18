A moment of light-hearted sportsmanship between India's star batsman Virat Kohli and New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell captured headlines on 18 January 2026, following Mitchell's exceptional batting display in the decisive IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026 at the Holkar Stadium. After Mitchell was dismissed for a magnificent 137, Kohli was seen playfully pushing the departing batsman off the field, a gesture that quickly went viral across social media platforms. Virat Kohli Scores His 54th One-Day International Hundred, Slams 91-Ball Ton During IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026.

Virat Kohli Playfully Pushes Daryl Mitchell

Virat literally pushing Daryl Mitchell off the field😭 Us Kohli saab us😂 pic.twitter.com/LTDEAkchaA — s (@yaayerhs) January 18, 2026

The incident occurred in the 45th over of New Zealand's innings, after Mohammed Siraj dismissed Mitchell. As the New Zealand batter, who had single-handedly tormented the Indian bowling attack throughout the series, made his way back to the pavilion, Kohli, standing near the boundary, offered a congratulatory clap before a humorous shove, acknowledging Mitchell's outstanding effort. This act was widely interpreted as a testament to the mutual respect between the two players and a light-hearted recognition of Mitchell's formidable performance.

Mitchell's Dominance Against India

Daryl Mitchell's century in Indore was his second consecutive ton of the series and a continuation of his remarkable form against India. He arrived at the crease with New Zealand in early trouble at 5 for 2 and proceeded to anchor the innings, forging a crucial 219-run partnership with Glenn Phillips, who also scored a century (106). Mitchell's 137 runs from 131 balls, featuring 15 fours and three sixes, propelled the Black Caps to a challenging total of 337 for 8 in their allotted 50 overs.

Throughout the three-match ODI series, Mitchell proved to be a significant challenge for the Indian bowlers. His scores of 84 and an unbeaten 131 in the previous two matches, alongside his 137 today, accumulated to 352 runs in the series at an impressive average of 176. His consistent high-scoring performances have not only been instrumental in New Zealand's competitive totals but have also put him in contention to potentially dethrone Virat Kohli from the top spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings. Daryl Mitchell Hits 9th One-Day International Hundred, New Zealand All-Rounder Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026.

Series Decider Context

The third ODI was a crucial series decider, with both teams having secured one victory each in the preceding matches. India had won the first ODI, while New Zealand, spearheaded by Mitchell's unbeaten 131, levelled the series in the second match in Rajkot. The high-stakes nature of the final game underscored the significance of Mitchell's innings, which set a formidable target for the hosts. India's bowling attack, despite early breakthroughs from Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, struggled to contain Mitchell and Phillips in the middle overs.

The playful interaction between Kohli and Mitchell, despite the competitive intensity of a series-deciding match, highlighted the camaraderie that often exists between top-tier athletes. It served as a memorable moment, underscoring the spirit of cricket amidst a fiercely contested battle for supremacy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2026 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).