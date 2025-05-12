One of the greatest cricketers to ever play the game, and definitely the best from the current generation, Virat Kohli has formally announced his retirement from the Test format of international cricket, after 14 years of serving the India national cricket team, wearing the white jersey. Virat Kohli, the 36-year-old ace batter debuted for Team India on June 20, 2011, against the West Indies at Kingston, what followed for the next 14 years, till May 12, 2025, was a fairytale journey, covered with glorious feats, accomplishments, and accolades. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: BCCI Congratulates Star Indian Cricketer As He Retires From Test Cricket.

To highlight the contributions of Virat Kohli in the red-ball cricket Team, writing a book might also not be enough. The Delhi-born player stood tall for over a decade, through the thicks and thins of Indian cricket, through the good and bad times, from clean sheets to whitewashes. Even the best of the ballers, be it pacers or spinners, even the harshest of the conditions, be it the turning wickets of the sub-continent, or the green pacer's eden at the SENA countries, nothing could keep Virat Kohli down. On that note, let's have a look at the glorious stats of Virat Kohli in the longest and the classiest format of the game, the Tests. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: A Look at Top Three Knocks of Indian Batting Legend in Longest Format of Cricket.

Virat Kohli's Test Record

It goes without saying that Virat Kohli's Test stats are too good. The fact that he is retiring after 9230 runs, so close to 10,000, despite having the most fitness to carry forward is a surprise for many fans. Unlike most other batters, he has been good in all conditions, be it home or away. While having 14 centuries at home, he has 16 at the away grounds. The stats are too close in both home and away grounds. At home, he has 4336 runs, while in the away fields, he has 4774, all bagged in just 14 years.

Venue Matches Innings Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Home 55 87 4336 254* 55.58 14 13 Away 66 119 4774 200 41.51 16 18 Neutral 2 4 120 49 30.00 0 0 Overall 123 210 9230 254* 46.85 30 31 As Captain 68 113 5864 254* 54.80 20 18

Virat Kohli's Test Captaincy Record

Virat Kohli is one of the best India national cricket team Test captains ever. Having a fantastic win rate of 58.82%, the King has captained India in 68 Tests. Under his leadership, the side won 40 Test, and lost just 17. While 11 matches ended as draws. His win rate is way better than MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly, different era though. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: Gautam Gambhir Reacts As Star Cricketer Retires From Longest Format of Cricket, Says 'Will Miss U Cheeks….' (See Post).

Matches Wins Losses Draws Win % 68 40 17 11 58.82%

Being selected as the full-time skipper for the first-time during BGT in 2015, Virat Kohli's captaincy was too good, especially at home, he was unbeaten. Of the 11 series he led Team India, he won ten at home, while drawing one. In the away grounds too, he has rocked with 16 Test wins as skipper, the most by an Indian captain. Kohli has won seven test in SENA nations, the most by an Asian captain.

