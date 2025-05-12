In a major development, Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. Reports on the same were doing the rounds and the star cricketer confirmed it with an Instagram post where he shared a long note, looking back at his Test career and wrote, "I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way." However, he ended it stating '#269, signing off.' So what does it mean? In this article, we shall take a look at that. Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket, Pens Emotional Note As He Bids Adieu to Longest Format Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series (See Post).

Needless to say, Virat Kohli has been one of the best batters for the India National Cricket Team in Test cricket for a good period of time. Since his debut in the longest format in 2011, Virat Kohli went on to slowly establish himself as one of the best while also becoming one of the biggest voices highlighting the need and importance of the format. Virat Kohli was also India's captain in 69 Tests and led the national team to many memorable wins, especially in overseas conditions. Shubman Gill-Rishabh Pant Duo Set To Take Charge of Indian Test Team, BCCI Silent on Virat Kohli.

What Does 269 on Virat Kohli's Test Retirement Note Stand For?

As mentioned before, Virat Kohli signed off his note on retiring from Test cricket by mentioning the number 269. Well, '269' on his Instagram post is nothing but his Test cap number. Virat Kohli would go down as arguably one of the best players for the India National Cricket Team in the longest format, having scored 9,230 runs with 30 centuries and 31 fifties to his name.

Virat Kohli's last century was against Australia in Perth back in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 last year, a knock which was followed by a string of low scores. His last Test appearance thus was in Sydney in the same series where he also captained the side for a good part of the game with Jasprit Bumrah, the stand-in skipper out injured. Virat Kohli thus stepped down from the format, days after Rohit Sharma made a similar announcement.

