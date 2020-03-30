Virender Sehwag Came Later, Shahid Afridi Changed Mindset of Opening Batsmen in Test cricket: Says Former Pakistan Captain Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram (Photo Credits: Getty)

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was known for his aggressive style of batting be it limited-overs or Test cricket. Sehwag, even in the longest format of the game, attacked bowlers and ended up scoring runs quickly. He is regarded as someone who brought the aggressiveness to the opening in Tests. However, as per former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, it is flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi who changed the mindset of openers in game's longest format. Harbhajan Singh Urges Fans to Make Donations to Shahid Afridi Foundation for Coronavirus Relief Fund; CSK Bowler Nominates Yuvraj Singh, Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram (Watch Video).

"In Test cricket, Sehwag came later but in 1999-2000 Shahid Afridi changed the mindset of opening in Test cricket. Even if I was the bowler, I would know that I can get him out but also know that he can hit me for boundaries. He used to hit lose deliveries for sixes at will," the former left-arm pacer said while chatting with Afridi on a YouTube chat show.

"I called Imran Khan before the tour selection. I told him 'skipper I want to take Shahid Afridi on tour but a few selectors were against it. He told me 'You should definitely take him, he will win a 1-2 Test matches and make him open the batting.' I generally discussed a lot with Imran, sometimes before the tour, sometimes during the tour and his suggestions always came in handy," Akram added. This Day That Year: Virender Sehwag Hits Two 300s Four Years Apart.

Interestingly, Afridi featured in only 27 Tests for Pakistan, scoring 1716 runs while notching five centuries and eight half-centuries. Sehwag, on the other hand, played 104 Test and scored 8586 runs. The former Indian opener has23 centuries and 32 half-centuries against his name.