Harbhajan Singh Urges Fans to Make Donations to Shahid Afridi Foundation for Coronavirus Relief Fund; CSK Bowler Nominates Yuvraj Singh, Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram (Watch Video)

Harbhajan Singh and Shahid Afridi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Harbhajan Singh has requested his fans to make donations to former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi’s foundation, which goes by the cricketer’s name. Harbhajan took to Twitter and shared a video message. “The world is passing through extremely testing and unprecedented times.Let’s do our bit to help @SAfridiOfficial @SAFoundationN doing gr8 work plz join hands with them nd contribute what ever u can http://donatekarona.com for covid19,” tweeted Harbhajan along with his video. Shahid Afridi Distributes Disinfectant Material, Food Among Needy; Spreads Preventive Measures Against Coronavirus in Pakistan.

The Indian cricketer also tagged Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar and requested them to share the awareness. “We have lost many lives in the world, and its (coronavirus) threat is still looming large whether in India, Pakistan, America, Italy, Spain or any other country. We people need to get together and help each other,” said Harbhajan at the beginning of the video.

Harbhajan then praised Afridi for his charity work and requested his followers to make donations. “And I would like to congratulate Shahid Afridi Foundation, who have done a fabulous job to keep humanity alive. You can also become part of their campaign by making a donation on www.donatekarona.com. You can donate whatever amount you want to, so that is used in saving a life. I request you all to stay at home, stay safe with your families,” the Indian cricketer said.

“Follow the instructions provided by the government and do not leave your houses. Hopefully, we all together will get rid of corona (virus). I would like to nominate my three friends to make a video to spread awareness. And they are Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Yuvraj Singh. Shahid Afridi very well done, you guys are doing a great job and others who are involved in this,” Harbhajan concluded.

Here's Harbhajan Supporting Shahid Afridi's Cause

The world is passing through extremely testing and unprecedented times.Let’s do our bit to help @SAfridiOfficial @SAFoundationN doing gr8 work plz join hands with them nd contribute what ever u can https://t.co/t9OvfEPp79 for covid19 @wasimakramlive @YUVSTRONG12 @shoaib100mph pic.twitter.com/sB2fxCAQqY — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 29, 2020

This is not the first time, Harbhajan has come in support of Afridi after the coronavirus lockdown. Earlier, the former Indian spinner praised the former Pakistan all-rounder for distributing the relief material among needy people. The Pakistan cricketer subsequently thanked Harbhajan for all the praise.