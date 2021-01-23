What will be India’s Playing XI for the first Test match against England? This is the biggest question of cricket fans lately as the Virat Kohli-led side faces the problem of plenty. While many big names are back in the squad after regaining full fitness, several youngsters who performed well against Australia would hope for a long run. While experts and pundits worldwide came up with several combinations for India’s line-up, Wasim Jaffer’s ‘predicted’ Indian playing XI stands head and shoulders above all. Replying to a fan who asked to predict India’s probable XI, the former Indian opener tweeted a picture of Aamir Khan & Co from 2001 Bollywood blockbuster Lagaan. India vs England 2021: Here's How IND & ENG Fared in Their Last Tussle on Indian Soil.

Lagaan is a cricket-based movie starring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh in lead roles. Although the scenes in the film have ignited many cricket memes, Jaffer’s tweet stands among the hilarious ones. While giving his take on India’s probable XI, Jaffer’s shared a still of Aamir’s cricket team who played against the Britishers in the movie. The comment section got flooded in no time as fans were again in awe of Jaffer’s sense of humour. Wasim Jaffer Takes a Dig at Tim Paine & Co after Team India Registers Historic Series.

View Post!!

Meanwhile, the full-fledged series comprises four Test matches, five T20Is and three ODIs, starting from February 5. Notably, the first Test match, which takes place in Chennai, will mark the return of international cricket in India after the long coronavirus-induced halt. The home team, who are coming off a 2-1 triumph against Australia, must be on cloud nine and England need to put an extraordinary effort to get the favourable result.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2021 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).