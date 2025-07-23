WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India and TV Telecast Details: The seventh match of the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 edition will be played between the Australia Champions and the West Indies Champions. The West Indies Champions will be playing their second group stage match, whereas the Australia Champions will play their second game. The WCL 2025 match between the West Indies Champions and the Australia Champions will be hosted at the County Ground, Northampton, on July 23. Shahid Afridi Opens Up On Cancellation of India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 Match, Says 'Siyasat Ko Hamesha Cricket Se Dur Rakhna Chahiye' (Watch Video).

The West Indies are ranked third in the WCL 2025 points table with two points to their name. The West Indies Champions lost their opening group stage match against the South Africa Champions before winning the second game by 10 runs against the England Champions. Australia Champions, on the other hand, had their first game against the England Champions abandoned due to rain. Australia will look to register their victory in the WCL 2025 when they meet the West Indies.

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 Match Details

Match Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 Match Date Wednesday, July 23 Time 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue County Ground, Northampton Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi (Live Telecast), FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 match will be played at County Ground, Northampton, on Wednesday, July 23. The Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions match will begin at 9:00 Indian Standard Time (IST). WCL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: South Africa Led Standings After Win Over India, West Indies Earn First Points.

Where to Watch Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 Live Telecast?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of WCL 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For WCL 2025 matches online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 Match?

FanCode is the official digital streaming partner of WCL 2025 in India. Fans in India, hence, can watch the Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 29 or a tour pass (for watching WCL 2025 live streaming of all matches) worth Rs 99.

