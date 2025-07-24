WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India and TV Telecast Details: The England champions are set to face the South Africa champions in the eighth match of the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 tournament. The South Africa Champions are offsuperb start in the WCL 2025. South Africa has secured two consecutive victories. This has helped them to solidify their position at the top of the standings with four points. South Africa Champions secured a thrilling victory in their opening fixture against the West Indies Champions. WCL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: South Africa Led Standings After Win Over India, West Indies Earn First Points.

In the second group stage match, they defeated the defending champions, the India Champions, by 88 runs. South Africa will look to continue their winning streak in their upcoming third group stage match in WCL 2025. England Champions, on the other hand, are struggling in the ongoing tournament. They lost the opening fixture against the Pakistan Champions by five runs. Their next outing against the England Champions was washed out due to rain, followed by a 10-run defeat against the West Indies Champions. England will look to win their first match of the WCL 2025 when they meet the South African Champions.

England Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Match Details

Match England Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Match Date Thursday, July 24 Time 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Grace Road, Leicester Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi (Live Telecast), FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is England Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The England Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 match will be played at Grace Road in Leicester, on Thursday, July 23. The Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions match will begin at 9:00 Indian Standard Time (IST). Shahid Afridi Opens Up On Cancellation of India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 Match, Says 'Siyasat Ko Hamesha Cricket Se Dur Rakhna Chahiye' (Watch Video).

Where to Watch England Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Live Telecast?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of WCL 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the England Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For WCL 2025 matches online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of England Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Match?

FanCode is the official digital streaming partner of WCL 2025 in India. Fans in India, hence, can watch the England Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 29 or a tour pass (for watching WCL 2025 live streaming of all matches) worth Rs 99.

