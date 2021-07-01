West Indies and South Africa will continue their battle in the T20 Internationals as the teams meet for the fourth game of the five-match series. The WI vs SA, 4th T20I 2021 will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada, the Caribbean on July 01, 2021 (Thursday). Both sides have different objectives but will be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for WI vs SA, 4th T20I 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. WI Vs SA: Hosts Name Akeal Hosein in Place of Holder in Squad for 4th T20I.

South Africa have won back-to-back games and lead the series 2-1 after West Indies were the better team in the opening game. The teams are very evenly matched on all fronts with them playing close encounters so far. The hosts will be aiming to get themselves back on level terms while the Proteas will be looking to seal the series with another win.

West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I, Match Time and Venue as per IST

West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I match will be played at National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada. The game is scheduled to be held on July 01, 2021 (Thursday) and will begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I, Match in India

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I game as there are no official broadcasters of the West Indies vs South Africa T20I series in the country.

How To Watch West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can, however, follow the West Indies vs South Africa series on online platforms. FanCode will be live streaming the West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I match online for fans in India. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live action.

