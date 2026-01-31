South Africa vs West Indies Free Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 3rd T20I 2026

South Africa National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: South Africa will aim for a clean sweep as they face the West Indies in the third and final SA vs WI T20I 2026 on 31 January at the Wanderers Stadium. Having already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, the Proteas are using this final fixture to fine-tune their squad before departing for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. For cricket fans in India, the high-octane conclusion to this series is available through multiple digital streaming platforms. Sam Curran Hat-Trick Video: Watch England Bowler Pick 3 in 3 Against Sri Lanka in T20I Series Opener.

SA vs WI Broadcast, 3rd T20I 2026

Fans in India can watch the match through the following official platforms. Contrary to some reports of free streaming, the digital rights are held exclusively by the JioHotstar network.

Platform Details Live Telecast (India) Star Sports Network Live Streaming (India) JioHotstar App & Website (Subscription Required) Match Start Time 21:30 IST Toss Time 21:00 IST

South Africa has been clinical throughout the series, largely due to a rejuvenated top order. In the second T20I, Quinton de Kock reminded the world of his caliber by smashing a remarkable 43-ball century, leading the Proteas to their fastest-ever chase of a 200+ total. Why India ‘A’ Features in T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Schedule.

The West Indies, led by Shai Hope, have shown flashes of brilliance with the bat, particularly through Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford.

However, their bowling unit has struggled to contain the South African batters on the batting-friendly tracks of Paarl and Centurion. Today’s match at The Bullring in Johannesburg is expected to be another high-scoring affair.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).