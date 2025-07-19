WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India and TV Telecast Details: A fascinating contest is on the cards as the West Indies Champions lock horns with South Africa Champions in the second match of the WCL 2025 (World Championship of Legends). Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons and some of the most explosive and exciting players will take centre-stage and will be up against the likes of AB de Villiers, Jean-Paul Duminy, Albie Morkel and Hashim Amla and the match is an absolute must-watch. The West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham. 'Most Expensive Cricket Jersey' West Indies Champions Players To Wear Jersey Embellished With Real 18K Gold in WCL 2025.

Chris Gayle will most likely open the innings with Dwayne Smith, with he likes of Lendl Simmons and Shivnarine Chanderpaul following down the order. Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard will come in handy with their all-round skills, while a majority of the bowling will most likely rest on the shoulders of Fidel Edwards, Shannon Gabriel and Ashley Nurse.

For South Africa, Richard Levi and Hashim Amla will likely open the batting, with AB de Villiers and JP Duminy being the backbone of the middle order. South Africa Champions will rely on the all-round abilities of Albie Morkel and Chris Morris. Ahead of the West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions match, AB de Villiers already issued a challenge to Chris Gayle and who emerges as the better performer among the two is something to look forward to. WCL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Pakistan Champions on Top After Beating England Champions in World Championship of Legends Opener.

West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Match Details

Match West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Match Date Saturday, July 19 Time 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Edgbaston, Birmingham Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi (Live Telecast), FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The West Indies Champions take on the South Africa Champions in the WCL 2025 on Saturday, July 19. The West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions match will start at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), which is 12:30 PM UK Time.

Where to Watch West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Live Telecast?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of WCL 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For WCL 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Match?

FanCode is the official digital streaming partner of WCL 2025 in India. Fans in India, hence, can watch the West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 29 or a tour pass (for watching WCL 2025 live streaming of all matches) worth Rs 99.

