Harmanpreet Kaur’s India is set to take on a dominant Australian outfit led by Meg Lanning in the first semifinal of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Australia, the defending champions, have had an unbeaten record so far in this year’s edition, winning all four games to finish right at the top of Group 1. India too, had a good start, but their winning run was ended by England, as they finished second in Group 2. India face the daunting task of overcoming the mighty Australians, who have been one of the two most dominant sides in the tournament, alongside Heather Knight’s England. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

India had suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the final of the tournament’s last edition. Batting first, Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney scored big to take Australia to a massive 184/4 in the final and in response, India could manage just 99 runs. Australia’s Megan Schutt was the best bowler of the day as she scalped four wickets for 18 runs. Most players, who played that match, will play this year as well and India would be desperate to have a different outcome. Smriti Mandhana and Renuka Singh Thakur have been the standout performers for India while Australia have had Alyssa Healy and Megan Scutt lead with their performances in the respective batting and bowling departments.

When is India vs Australia in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal?

India will take on Australia in Semifinal 1 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on Thursday, February 23. The match will be played at the Newlands, Cape Town and is slated to start at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). A win over Australia can give India a massive boost of confidence if they are to make the final. Based on form, Australia start this game as favourites but India will be hopeful of putting forward a tough fight.

