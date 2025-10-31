The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is set to witness history, as we will have a brand new champion of the prestigious tournament. And the contenders--India and South Africa. The South Africa Women's National Cricket Team was the first entrant in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 after they outclassed England. India, on the other hand, made it to the summit clash after knocking out the defending champions, Australia. Only one final hurdle now remains and both India and South Africa would look to put in their best effort in a bid to claim the coveted prize for the first time in history. But when is the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final? In this article, we shall take a look at the date, time and venue of the marquee clash. India Beat Australia to Enter ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final! Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur Shine as Women in Blue Set Up Summit Clash vs South Africa.

India and South Africa have had contrasting runs in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The Laura Wolvaardt-led South Africa Women's National Cricket Team has had two defeats leading up to the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final and both those matches saw the Proteas batting fail big time. India, on the other hand, seemed to be in a spot of bother in the context of making it to the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-finals after suffering three defeats in a row, but eventually came good at the right time to now find themselves one spot away from glory. List of Records Achieved As India Women's Cricket Team Creates History By Beating Australia In Semis To Reach ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final.

When is India vs South Africa Final in ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Check Date, Time and Venue

Now, the information everyone is here for! The India Women's National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women's National Cricket Team ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final is on November 2. The IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India and South Africa had met in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 group stage, where the Proteas had come out on top, courtesy of a Nadine de Klerk special innings. India will be desperate to gain a measure of revenge but the task would be far from easy. With both teams having solid performances in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-finals, fans can expect the summit clash to be nothing but a cracker. India might just have a bit ofan advantage as they played their last few games at the same venue but that might not count for much as South Africa possess enough quality to play well on any surface.

