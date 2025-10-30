India women's national cricket team etched history by defeating Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final match at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The match was an evenly poised thriller, which Harmanpreet Kaur & co managed to clinch by five wickets in the end. India repeated history by beating Australia again in an ICC Women's World Cup semi-final since 2017. For Australia, this is the first loss, this is the first loss in the multi-nation tournament since that defeat of 2017. Jemimah Rodrigues Breaks Down in Tears, Quotes Bible Verse While Receiving POTM Award As India Beat Australia to Enter ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video).

The Women in Blue will now face South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final on Sunday, November 2. But before that, the nation of a billion, and many cricket fans outside India, will all cherish this remarkable chase. And why not, Australia set a big total of 338. India battled all odds and chased it down in 48.3 overs, scoring 341/5. Special matches like this have special records created and broken. Read below and see the list of records created/ broken in the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final.

List of Records Achieved in IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi Final

#Australia's 338 and India's 341/5, together aggregated 679 runs in the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final, which is the second-highest WODIs to date, the highest in Women's World Cup history

#Australia had a winning streak of 15 matches, the longest ever in the Women's World Cup, broken in this match

#This is the first time India chased a 200+ target in the ICC Women's World Cup

#For the first time, a 300+ total was gunned down in an ODI World Cup knockout

#Jemimah Rodrigues, with her 127-run knock, became the second player to register a hundred in an ICC Women's World Cup knockout run-chase, after Nat-Sciver Brunt in 2022

#Phoebe Litchfield becomes the youngest and fastest centurion in Women’s World Cup knockouts, smashing 119 in 93 balls

#Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur record the highest partnership against Australia in ICC Women's World Cup history. Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Down in Tears After India Beat Australia to Enter ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video).

The chase wouldn't have been possible without the heroics of the captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, who struck 89 runs off 88 balls. Jemimah Rodrigues was, of course, the key contributor, smashing 127 runs off 134 balls, while guiding the cricket crazy nation to a third ICC Women's World Cup final.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2025 11:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).