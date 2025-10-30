Team India created history by defeating Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final match at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The match was an evenly poised thriller, which Harmanpreet Kaur & co managed to clinch by five wickets in the end. Following this victory, hosts India women's national cricket team will now be facing South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final on Sunday, November 2. You can see the India women's national cricket team vs Australia women's national cricket team scorecard here. It is a scene of history repeating itself, as India replicates the 2017 moment, where they beat the Aussies in the semis to reach the finale. South Africa Women Enter ICC Women's World Cup Final For First Time; Laura Wolvaardt's Century, Marizaane Kapp's Five-Wicket Haul Help SA-W Beat ENG-W By 125 Runs and Qualify For WWC 2025 Summit Clash.

The match started with Australia women's national cricket team captain Alyssa Healy winning the toss and electing to bat first. The skipper got out early, scoring a mere five runs, but her co-opener Phoebe Litchfield marked history, scoring the fastest century in an ICC Women's World Cup knockout. Litchfield scored 119 runs off 93 balls, while Ellyse Perry also hit 77 runs off 88 balls. Ashleigh Gardner was of great help too, scoring 63 runs off 45 balls. The Aussies posted a powerful total of 338 runs before getting all out in 49.5 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues Scores Her Third Century in Women's ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final.

India Seal ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Slot

The Women in Blue prepared a perfect reply with the bat in this epic chase. Openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana were out in 9.2 overs, and India were only 59/2. But Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur had other plans. Together they made a partnership of 167 runs off 156 balls, the highest against the Aussies in ICC Women's World Cup history. Captain Kaur went to score 89 runs off 88 balls. Jemimah Rodrigues smacked a haulable century (127 off 134 balls). This partnership became the central figure as India repeated history by beating Australia again in an ICC Women's World Cup semi-final since 2017. For Australia, this is the first loss, this is the first loss in the multi-nation tournament since that defeat of 2017.

