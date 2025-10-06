The ongoing IND vs WI 2025 two-match series kicked off without much hype, which was evident during the first Test in Ahmedabad, where the turnout was bare minimum at Narendra Modi Stadium, as the India national cricket team played the West Indies national cricket team. The IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 witnessed India thump past their Windies, who posed no threat to the hosts' might, with Shubman Gill opting to field a strong XI. India vs West Indies 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs WI Test Series Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj rattled Roston Chase and Co, bundling the opposition for 162 in their first innings, after which the India vs West Indies was all one-way traffic. KL Rahul (100), Dhruv Jurel (125), and Ravindra Jadeja (104*) struck tons as the Men in Blue took a massive 286-run lead. Jadeja, after starring with the bat, showcased his class as a bowler as well, claiming four wickets as West Indies were all out for 146, as India won the IND vs WI 1st Test by an innings and 140 runs, gaining a 1-0 unassailable lead.

With a chance to move ahead in the ICC WTC 2025-27 points table, Gautam Gambhir and Co will want to win the upcoming IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025; however, the team combination will be under the scanner due to key players lined up for India's upcoming white-ball tour of Australia later this month.

When is India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025?

The IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 starts on October 10, 2025, and will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The India vs West Indies 2nd Test is slated to start at 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on all five days unless there's an exception, caused by delays. Ravindra Jadeja Draws Level With Rahul Dravid on Joint Second Place on Most Player of the Match Awards for India in Tests

What is India's Win-Loss Record at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi?

Well, India's Test record at Arun Jaitley Stadium is quite daunting for any opposition, especially for a team needing to bounce back in a series. India have played a total of 35 Tests in Delhi and out of that, have come out victorious 14 times. Out of the remaining 21 Tests, India suffered losses in six, while 15 ended in draws.

Have India Made Any Changes To Their Squad?

No, so far the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have not announced any changes to the India National Cricket Team for the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025. It will be interesting to see if the team management decides to rest Jasprit Bumrah or release the ace pacer ahead of the commencement of India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025.

