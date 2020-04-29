When MS Dhoni Surprised Mandeep Singh at His Wedding Ceremony by Making Surprise Entry Despite Busy Schedule

Mandeep Singh and His Wife with MS Dhoni

Indian cricketer and Kings XI Punjab batsman Mandeep Singh recalled how MS Dhoni once surprised him by turning up at his wedding ceremony. The 28-year-old, who tied the knot in December 2016 said how the former Indian captain had completely left him shocked with his efforts to reach the marriage ceremony and make Mandeep’s wedding day a ‘special one.’ Recalling the incident, Mandeep said when he invited Dhoni for the wedding, the veteran wicket-keeper-batsman had informed that he was travelling to New York for some personal work and might not be able to make to the wedding. But Mandeep’s family and the cricketer himself were taken aback when Dhoni not only reached the ceremony but also reached half-an-hour prior to the groom’s arrival. Sakshi Shares Adorable Video of MS Dhoni Taking Daughter Ziva for a Bike Ride Inside Ranchi Farmhouse Amid Lockdown.

“My wedding was in December 2016, I invited Mahi bhai. He didn’t tell me whether he would come, he said he needed to go to New York. But he came to my wedding and surprised me. For him to take time away from his busy schedule and come, it was a memorable moment for me,” Mandeep Singh told Sportskeeda. The Punjab-based cricketer also recalled how Dhoni had to change three flights and travel for two hours in chilling cold to reach the wedding location.

MS Dhoni at Mandeep Singh's Wedding

“From Ranchi to Delhi to Amritsar is three separate flights and then he had to take a two-hour drive during the harsh fog and biting cold at that time,” he added. “He took so much effort to come even though I had played only a few matches with him. That’s his simplicity, that’s his greatness.” What was more surprising is that Dhoni reached the ceremony hall half-an-hour earlier before Mandeep himself turned up.

Mandeep also revealed Dhoni had surprised Ishant Sharma and Suresh Raina in a similar way during their wedding ceremonies. The 29-year-old also spoke about his maiden India call-up during the 2016 Zimbabwe tour and said that it ‘was a dream come true’ to make debut under Dhoni’s captaincy. "I can't describe how it was in words. It was a dream come true. Mahi bhai is very down to earth. We used to play PS together. He doesn't show off his status or that he is a legendary cricketer. I remember he would always eat with me, we would order desi food like biryani, sit down and eat. It was great to spend time with him," Mandeep said.

The 28-year-old has so far played three T20I for the India cricket team all of which came during the Zimbabwe tour of 2016. He also finished as the highest run-getter in the series with 87 runs from three innings, including a 40-ball half-century in the second match.