When Sachin Tendulkar Struggled to Face the Short-Pitch Deliveries From Australian Pacers, Shaun Pollock Reveals How Master Blaster Tackled the Situation

Sachin Tendulkar and Shaun Pollock (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen to have graced the gentleman's game and his records in international cricket are supporting the fact too. In his 23-year old, the Master Blaster has played numerous sensational knocks by tormenting many potent bowling line-ups from all around the world. Many believed that there's no chink in his armour. However, former South African skipper Shaun Pollock recently recalled the time when the right-handed batsman was vulnerable against the short-pitch deliveries from the Australian pacers and also revealed how Tendulkar tackled the situation.

“It was how well he understood his game and how he would adjust. He talked to me once about going to Australia and understanding he couldn’t take on the short-pitched deliveries anymore so he would ramp the ball over the wicketkeeper and slip,” Pollock said during a podcast with Sky Sports.

Tendulkar had many authentic cricket shots in his arsenal. However, his unconventional ramp and upper-cut was also a delight for many eyes and it also helped him tackle the bouncers of the Aussie speedsters.

Further in the conversation, the legendary all-rounder heaped praises on Tendulkar and recollected the times when the Proteas side used to give up while bowling to Tendulkar and waited for him to make a mistake.

“There were times, especially in the subcontinent, where you thought, ‘I’m not sure we can knock this guy over’. We were hoping he would make a mistake, rather than had a genuine plan,” Pollock added.

Pollock, who bid adieu to international cricket in 2008, will go down as one of the best all-rounders to have stepped onto the field. The right-arm pacer has claimed 421, 393 and 15 wickets in 108 Tests, 303 ODIs and 12 T20Is respectively along with piling more than 3500 runs both in Tests and ODIs.