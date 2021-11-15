Italy would be aiming to put behind their disappointment from the Switzerland match when they face Northern Ireland in their final FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifier at the Windsor Park on Tuesday. Roberto Mancini's men almost walked off with three points and a ticket to Qatar but Jorginho messed up a penalty kick in the dying stages of the game with the score tied 1-1. The European champions need a win in this match against Northern Ireland to ensure that they qualify for the World Cup for the first time in seven years as Mancini's inspirational leadership aims to reclaim lost glory for the Azzurri. If Italy win this contest and maintain their superior goal difference, then they would head to next year's World Cup as toppers of Group C. However, the outcome of this and also the Switzerland vs Bulgaria match would determine who makes it to Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo Fumes at Portugal Manager Fernando Santos After Failing to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022 (Watch Video)

Northern Ireland found some rhythm going when they beat Lithuania few days ago. Italy meanwhile have just one win in their last three games in all competitions and despite injuries to players like Ciro Immobile and Marco Verratti and Giorgio Chiellini, they would aim at putting their best foot forward and booking their tickets to Qatar.

When is Northern Ireland vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Northern Ireland vs Italy clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers will be played at the Windsor Park on November 16, 2021 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled time of 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). San Marino vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Northern Ireland vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of Northern Ireland vs Italy on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Northern Ireland vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Northern Ireland vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2021 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).