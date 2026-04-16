The Mumbai Indians (MI) have announced the signing of 21-year-old Punjab all-rounder Krish Bhagat as a mid-season replacement for the remainder of the IPL 2026 campaign. Bhagat joins the five-time champions following an injury to Atharva Ankolekar, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a meniscus tear. Will Rohit Sharma Play in MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match?
The signing comes at a crucial juncture for Mumbai Indians as they look to stabilise their squad ahead of their fixture against the Punjab Kings. Bhagat has been acquired at his base price of INR 30 lakh.
Replacement for Atharva Ankolekar
Atharva Ankolekar, the 25-year-old all-rounder and former U-19 Asia Cup star, was forced to withdraw after failing to recover from a knee injury sustained during the Ranji Trophy season earlier this year. Despite undergoing surgery, the recovery timeline was deemed insufficient for him to participate in the current IPL season.
In his place, the MI management has turned to Bhagat, a player who has been on their radar for some time. Bhagat was a regular presence in Mumbai Indians’ trials over the past two years and played for the Reliance Team in the DY Patil T20 Cup in early 2026.
MI Sign Krish Bhagat
📰 𝐌𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐢 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐊𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 💙
Mumbai Indians have named Krish Bhagat as a replacement for Atharva Ankolekar, who has been ruled out of IPL 2026.
Read more 👉 https://t.co/rsMBu1p0aO… pic.twitter.com/xi4GLZqpcz
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 16, 2026
Krish Bhagat: Player Profile and Career Stats
Krish Bhagat is a right-arm medium-fast bowler and a capable lower-order right-handed batter. Hailing from Jalandhar, Punjab, he is the nephew of Mohinder Bhagat, an MLA from Jalandhar West. Fact Check: Did Hardik Pandya Miss DC vs MI IPL 2026 Match Due To Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma’s Pregnancy?
Despite his young age, Bhagat has already made a mark in domestic cricket for Punjab:
-
First-Class Cricket: In 7 matches, he has claimed 7 wickets with a best of 4/52 and contributed 145 runs.
-
List A Cricket: He has featured in 9 matches, taking 9 wickets (best of 3/33). He also scored a notable half-century (51) against Uttarakhand in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy.
-
T20 Cricket: He played 8 matches in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup, picking up 8 wickets with a steady economy rate.
Krish Bhagat: A Story of Resilience
Bhagat’s journey to the IPL is particularly noteworthy due to a life-altering spinal cord injury he suffered early in his career. The injury threatened his future in the sport, but a dedicated period of intense rehabilitation allowed him to return to competitive cricket.
Since his comeback, he has excelled in age-group tournaments, scoring over 500 runs in the Cooch Behar Trophy and taking 30 wickets in the Colonel C.K. Nayudu Trophy. His transition from a support bowler in the MI pre-season camp to a main squad member is a testament to his work ethic and recent development.
Tactical Fit for Mumbai Indians
Bhagat’s inclusion adds depth to the MI pace attack, which already features veterans like Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. As a domestic seamer who can bat, he provides the management with an additional versatile option, particularly for matches played on surfaces that offer assistance to medium-pace bowlers.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).