Test series between India and Australia has a rich history. The rivalry between the two sides is well known and with time and under the tenure of several stalwart captains from both the sides like Steve Waugh, Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting, Anil Kumble, MS Dhoni, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, the rivalry has got only stronger over the years. The Test series between India is Australia is a marquee event in the cricketing world which attracts a lot of eyeballs and the spirit of competitiveness between both the sides takes every encounter down to the wire, giving the audience the sense of an edge of the seat thriller. The exciting Test series between the two mega cricketing nations is also known as Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to know details about Border Gavaskar Trophy. India vs Australia 2023 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs AUS Border Gavaskar Trophy and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

India won the last two editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy played in Australia. They won the series 2-1 both times in 2018-19 and 2020-21. The last tour ended up as a heroic legacy, as an injury and adversity struck India team fought bravely to win the series. Australia has also recovered well after that. They competed hard last time they visited India in 2017, but this time in the upcoming edition of the series starting from February 13, they will look to re-establish their supremacy on the trophy.

Why is India vs Australia Test Series Called Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

Border-Gavaskar Trophy is a yearly Test cricket series. The series is named after veteran Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and Australian cricketer Allan Border. The series was named after both legends as a tribute to their legacy and contribution to the game and cricket culture of both nations.

What is the History of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

The first Border-Gavaskar trophy was played in 1996-97. A single Test was played in that series under Sachin Tendulkar at Delhi. Since then, 15 Test series have been played between the two sides both home and away. India won 8 with two away series victories. While Australia won 6 with a single away series victory in 2004. On Which Channel India vs Australia 2023 Series Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Border Gavaskar Trophy Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Indian Cricket Team Upcoming Matches.

What Does BGT Stand for?

BGT is the abbreviated short form of the name Border-Gavaskar trophy. Modern generation fans who are invested in every development of the series have shortened the name according to their likings for easy-to-use purposes.

Sunil Gavaskar and Allan Border were cricketing greats as well as fierce rivals on the field. Naturally, the series named after them will have a cutthroat rivalry where every player will want to surpass the performance of the one in front. India, in recent past have dominated all home Test series and are yet to lose since 2012. On the other hand, the Aussie pride is hurt and after a great year in Test cricket under the leadership of Pat Cummins, they will look to hit hard. Most surely, we will witness blockbuster cricketing action and moments in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

