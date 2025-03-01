Looking to seal their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal spot, South Africa are taking on England in the final Group B clash. The SA vs ENG CT match is being held at the National Stadium in Karachi, which will decide whether the Proteas top the group standings or Australia, who have already qualified for the knockouts. This encounter holds more value for England than South Africa, who will ensure that the Three Lions despite being knocked out of the tournament became party spoilers. South Africa vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Toss Report & Playing XI: Jos Buttler Opts to Bat; Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs Returns for Proteas While Saqib Mahmood Replaces Mark Wood.

Interestingly, it was just ahead of the SA vs ENG CT 2025 toss, that one saw Aiden Markram come out as South Africa's skipper as opposed to Temba Bavuma, who has been their ODI captain since 2021. Markram ended up losing the toss and named an XI, which saw the return of Heinrich Klaasen, and Tristan Stubbs. While Klaasen replaced Tony de Zorzi, and Stubbs came in for Bavuma.

Why is Temba Bavuma Not Playing South Africa vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

As mentioned by stand-in skipper Aiden Markram, Bavuma has not traveled with the squad to the National Stadium in Karachi and has stayed back in the hotel. Bavuma is unavailable for selection due to an illness, which the South African management or CSA have not revealed the details about.

