Mumbai, May 7: Former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Aakash Chopra took to social media on Wednesday, hailing the Indian Army for the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor', which targeted nine anti-Indian terror infrastructures in both Pakistan and the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Taking to his official handle, Sehwag hailed the Indian Army with a powerful slogan, posting.

Virender Sehwag Lauds Indian Army

Dharmo Rakshati Rakshata Jai Hind ki Sena 🙏🏼#OperationSindoor — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 7, 2025

Ex-Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina also hailed Indian Army, posting.

Suresh Raina Hails Indian Army

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, who played 10 Tests for India from 2003-04, also posted.

Aakash Chopra Lauds Indian Army

Together we stand. Jai Hind 🫡 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sZZhBm9O0L — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 6, 2025

Operation Sindoor, which utilised special precision munitions, led to the destruction of nine terror targets in a coordinated strike. Sources revealed that the Indian forces targeted and obliterated four sites in Pakistan, including key locations in Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, while five other targets in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) were also successfully hit.

The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force jointly carried out the operation, mobilising assets and troops. The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

This was India's deepest strike inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.