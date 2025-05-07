Mumbai, May 7: The Indian cricket fraternity—past and present—stood in unison to salute the country’s armed forces after they launched Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7. The military operation was carried out after midnight across nine high-value terror locations, in what officials described as a “calculated, restrained yet firm” response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives. Operation Sindoor: Sachin Tendulkar Reacts As Indian Armed Forces Retaliate After Pahalgam Tragedy, Says ‘There’s No Room for Terrorism in This World’ (See Post).

Former cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Aakash Chopra, and Pragyan Ojha were among the first to publicly commend the Indian armed forces. All three posted patriotic messages on social media with a caption of “Jai Hind”.

Gautam Gambhir Hails Indian Army

The show of solidarity wasn’t limited to retired cricketers. Kolkata Knight Riders' spinner Varun Chakravarthy, currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, joined the chorus. He shared the official photograph of the operation on his Instagram story.

According to Indian defense officials, all nine terror targets hit during the operation were affiliated with internationally banned outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Strikes were executed with precision to avoid civilian casualties or damage to Pakistani military assets, underscoring India’s commitment to a restrained but resolute counter-terrorism policy.

This calculated offensive came after detailed intelligence gathering, and government sources have stressed that the operation was not just a show of strength, but also a message of accountability. The strategic aim was to neutralize high-value targets without dragging the region into further conflict. Operation Sindoor: Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Aakash Chopra Hail Indian Army.

Indian Air Force targeted the terrorists' sites without crossing the Pakistan airspace on Wednesday. The Pakistan armed forces were taken by complete surprise when the Indian strikes started around 1.44 a.m. A Defense Ministry statement said that in order not to escalate tensions further, no army installation in Pakistan was targeted during Wednesday’s strikes.

The 'Operation Sindoor’, came 14 days after the terrorist attack in the tourist resort of Baisaran in Pahalgam, in which suspects are believed to have links with Pakistan. The operation has ignited a strong wave of nationalistic pride nationwide, with hashtags like #OperationSindoor, #JaiHind, and #IndianArmy trending on social media.

