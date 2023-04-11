Lucknow Super Giants registered a very important victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their latest Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Asked to bat first RCB put up a big total of 212-2 in their 20-over quota. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell scored half-centuries for the home side. In reply at one stage, LSG were reduced to 23-3. However, with Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran scoring quick-fire fifties, Lucknow made a brilliant comeback into the game. RCB dismissed both Stoinis and Pooran and the game went right down the wire. RCB Fan Girl Crying in Stadium Photo Goes Viral After RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 Match, Netizens Say, 'E Sala Dukh Kaahe Khatam Nahi Hota'.

Finally, LSG needed one run from the last delivery to win the match. However, they only had one wicket in the hand. Harshal Patel, who was given the duty to bowl the final over, saw LSG's non-striker batter Ravi Bishnoi backing up. Harshal attempted to run out Bishnoi in the non-striker end and failed to hit the stumps on the first attempt. The RCB all-rounder managed to hit the wickets on the second attempt. However, RCB's appeal was denied by the umpire. Today, in this article, we will take a look at why Ravi Bishnoi was given not despite Harshal managing to hit the stumps.

Why Was Ravi Bishnoi Given Not Out Despite Harshal Patel Hitting the Stumps After Failed ‘Mankad Run Out’ Attempt?

Running out the non-striker batter has often produced controversies in the past. For some people, this is against the spirit of the game. Nevertheless, bowlers have still used this as a measure to dismiss the opponent batters a lot of times. In order to run out a non-striker batter, a bowler must be inside the crease before dislodging the bails. He/she should also not have completed the bowling action before attempting the run-out.

In Harshal Patel's case, he missed the first opportunity to dislodge the bails when he was already in the crease. He then threw the ball from outside of the crease after completing his action. Hence the appeal was denied and Ravi Bishnoi was given not out. Harshal Patel Misses ‘Mankad Run Out’ Before Last Ball in Final Over of RCB vs LSG IPL 2023, Fans React (Watch Video).

Following this incident, Lucknow managed to score the winning run in the final ball of the over, giving them a big victory over RCB. With this win, LSG are now at the top of the IPL 2023 points table. RCB meanwhile have dropped down to seventh place.

