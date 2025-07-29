India have kept the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England alive by managing to draw the fourth Test match on Manchester despite being behind most of the time. They were trailing by 311 runs on Day 4 and needed to bat for two days to avoid defeat. They did that by losing only 4 wickets and kept the chances of leveling the series on entering the fifth Test match at the Oval. So far the pitches in England have not been the ones fans have seen regularly. They are more dry and have low bounce, suited for batting. Bowlers had hard work through the entire tour and both teams would want to shuffle their bowling attacks with a turnover of only three days after a grueling Test match. Gautam Gambhir Engages In Heated Argument With Oval Pitch Curator Ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, Angry Team India Coach Heard Saying 'You Don't Tell Us What to Do' (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah has played the three Test matches he was planned to play. He started with a bang, but his fitness dropped eventually with the series and the pace dropped as well. He looked economic in the fourth Test but not threatening enough. India will have to consider if they can use him in the fifth and final Test of the series, which opens up their options of a fresher attack. Ahead of the Manchester Test, their camp had niggles which made them opt for someone like Anshul Kamboj who doesn't have much experience. This time they have a bigger pool to pick. Fans eager to know whether the likes of Kuldeep Yadav or Arshdeep Singh will be considered, will get the entire information here.

Will Kuldeep Yadav Play in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025?

Kuldeep Yadav has been warming the bench in all the four Tests and there is a realistic chance his wait may well end. With India behind in the series and only one Test match to go, they are likely to go all out to get something out. Shardul Thakur played as a batting all-rounder in Manchester. He bowled too less and there was a lack of trust from the captain. With India's top order in form, this is a chance they will be looking to take given the series has come deep and India are still alive. There is some prediction of rain in the week ahead in London but weather has had very little bearing on the surfaces, which have continued to be dry throughout the series. Will Jasprit Bumrah Play in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025? Here's The Possibility of Star Pacer Featuring in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Match at The Oval.

Is Arshdeep Singh Fit?

According to Times of India, Arshdeep Singh has recovered from the hand injury which needed stitches and bowled at full tilt in the optional net session on Tuesday. It is understood that the management had him in the plans for the last two Tests, but his injury made him unavailable in Manchester. Arshdeep's playing chances depend on what call India are taking on the workload of Jasprit Bumrah. If Bumrah is not playing, with Akash Deep returning and Mohammed Siraj already present, Arshdeep is very much likely to take up the spot of the third seamer. It can be said, a debut for the left arm seamer is on the cards in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

