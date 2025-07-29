There has been tension building up between India and England since the third Test match at Lord's. The tempers reflected in Manchester as well with Ben Stokes making the 'handshake' offer to Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. Amid this, ahead of the Oval Test match, which will be the fifth and final match of the series, India coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted engaging in a heated argument with Kennington Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis. They had some disagreements and Gambhir was heard saying 'you don't tell us what to do'. Gambhir was spotted talking with his finger raised and had a confrontation with the pitch curator. ‘An Evening To Remember’: Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir Present Signed Bat to Indian High Commissioner in London.

Gautam Gambhir Engages In Heated Argument With Oval Pitch Curator

VIDEO | Indian team's head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen having verbal spat with chief curator Lee Fortis at The Oval Cricket Ground in London ahead of the last Test match of the series starting Thursday. After having drawn the fourth Test at Old Trafford, India have a chance… pic.twitter.com/hfjHOg9uPf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2025

