The New Zealand national cricket team will play against hosts and defending champions Pakistan national cricket team in the campaign opener of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The match will played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19 from 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Kiwis will look to continue their impressive form after winning the tri-nation series held in Pakistan. They remained unbeaten defeating Pakistan and South Africa in the one-off tournament. In the opening match of the Pakistan Tri-nation series 2025, New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra suffered from a brutal blow and hasn't played a game since then. Floodlights in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium Blamed As Rachin Ravindra Suffers Head Injury in PAK vs NZ 1st ODI of Tri-Series 2025

During the first match of the tri-nation series, New Zealand's batting allrounder Rachin Ravindra got hit by a ball straight on his face, while fielding. New Zealand were defending a total of 330 runs when Khushdil Shah of Pakistan hit a ball from Michael Bracewell in Ravindra's direction. The shot initially looked like an easy catch for Ravindra, but he lost sight due to the lights at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at deep midwicket. The ball struck Ravindra's head hard, and he had to be walked out with a towel pressed to his head to block the bleeding.

Will Rachin Ravindra Play in Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Rachin Ravindra has been sidelined from cricketing action since his injury in the first game of the tri-series on February 8. He missed matches against South Africa and Pakistan following head injury assessment (HIA) protocols, as even though he was conscious the entire time after the ball struck his head, he had suffered from headaches for a few days. Rachin Ravindra Walks Off the Field After Ball Hits New Zealand Opener’s Face While Attempting a Catch During PAK vs NZ Tri Series 2025 1st ODI 2025 (Watch Video)

Now, the Kiwis can breathe a sigh of relief as Rachin Ravindra has been seen training, batting for the past few days. He can be expected to play in the Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match, opening the innings alongside Will Young.

