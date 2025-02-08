The New Zealand national cricket team's star cricketer, Rachin Ravindra, suffered an injury during the Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI match against the host Pakistan national cricket team at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Rachin Ravindra got hit on his face while attempting to take a catch. The Black Caps fielder was spotted bleeding, and Ravindra went off the field while holding a towel on his face along with team physio. The incident happened during the 38th over when Pakistan batter Khushdil Shah struck straight towards Ravindra at the backward square region. Rachin lost sight and was hit in the face. ‘No Zimbabwe, No Party’ Funny Memes Go Viral After Babar Azam Gets Dismissed for Low Score During PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI.

Rachin Ravindra Gets Hit on Face

Unfortunate Injury for Rachin Ravindra

A tough moment on the field for Rachin Ravindra as an attempted catch turned into an unfortunate injury. 🤕 Get well soon, Rachin! pic.twitter.com/34dB108tpF — FanCode (@FanCode) February 8, 2025

