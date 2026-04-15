The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face a nervous wait over the fitness of their star batter Virat Kohli ahead of tonight’s high-stakes IPL 2026 encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The 37-year-old is currently nursing an ankle injury sustained during RCB’s recent victory over the Mumbai Indians, leaving his participation in Match 23 in doubt. Why Virat Kohli Did Not Take Field In Second Innings During MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Match?

As the team returns to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for one of their final home games of the season, the presence of the league’s most prolific run-scorer remains the primary talking point for fans and selectors alike.

The Nature of Virat Kohli's Injury

The concern regarding Kohli's fitness surfaced on Sunday, 12 April, during the match against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium. Although he scored a vital 50 off 38 balls, Kohli appeared to be in visible discomfort during the latter stages of his innings.

Crucially, the former captain did not take the field during Mumbai’s chase of 241, with the team management opting to "impact him out" to prevent further aggravation. Reports suggest Kohli has been managing both a minor ankle niggle and a lingering fever, which has limited his physical intensity over the last 48 hours.

Despite the initial speculation that Kohli might remain in Mumbai for rehabilitation, he joined the squad in Bengaluru for the pre-match training session on Tuesday. While his left leg was heavily strapped, Kohli participated in a net session lasting approximately 45 minutes.

Virat Kohli as Impact Player?

Given the strategic importance of the match, with RCB seeking a win to move toward the top of the table, the team management may consider using Kohli exclusively as an Impact Player. This would allow him to contribute his expertise at the top of the order while resting during the bowling innings, thereby protecting his ankle from the strain of 20 overs in the field. Virat Kohli Throws Glove and Helmet Near Boundary In Frustration After Getting Dismissed In MI vs RCB IPL 2026, Video Goes Viral.

Fast bowler Rasikh Salam Dar, speaking at the pre-match press conference, declined to provide a definitive update on Kohli’s status, noting that the final decision would be made by captain Rajat Patidar and the medical team following a final fitness test this afternoon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).