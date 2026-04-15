Ayush Badoni has firmly established himself as a reliable middle-order asset for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) since his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut. The 26-year-old Delhi cricketer's consistent performances have recently translated into significant financial reward, with his current IPL contract valued at a substantial INR 4 crore per season. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard.

Ayush Badoni IPL Salary

Badoni’s financial trajectory in the IPL closely mirrors his rapid on-field development. The Lucknow franchise initially acquired his services during the 2022 mega auction for his modest base price of INR 20 lakh. Recognising his potential, LSG retained him at this same figure for the 2023 and 2024 campaigns as he gained crucial first-team experience.

Ahead of the 2025 season, acknowledging his increased value and maturity in closing out innings, LSG opted to retain Badoni for a significantly enhanced fee of INR 4 crore. He remains on this lucrative contract for the ongoing 2026 season, reflecting the management's long-term faith in his abilities as a core squad member.

BCCI Match Fees and Seasonal Bonuses

Under the BCCI’s 2025–2027 pay structure, Brevis’s earnings extend well beyond his base contract. A historic move by the board ensures that every member of the playing XI (including the Impact Player) receives a fixed match fee. Mitchell Marsh Hits 102-Metre Six Onto Chinnaswamy Stadium Roof During RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match (Watch Video).

Per Match Fee: Badoni earns INR 7.5 lakh for every game he plays.

Full Season Potential: If he features in all 14 league matches, he stands to earn an additional INR 1.05 crore.

Total Estimated Earnings: Including his contract and a full slate of matches, Badoni's total IPL 2026 compensation would exceed INR 5.05 crore.

Ayush Badoni's IPL Salary History

IPL Season Franchise Contract Value 2022 Lucknow Super Giants INR 20 Lakh 2023 Lucknow Super Giants INR 20 Lakh 2024 Lucknow Super Giants INR 20 Lakh 2025 Lucknow Super Giants INR 4 Crore 2026 Lucknow Super Giants INR 4 Crore

The massive salary increase highlights Badoni’s transition from an emerging uncapped prospect to a dependable match-winner. Known for his ability to accelerate during the death overs and occasionally contribute with part-time off-spin, he provides vital tactical balance to the LSG lineup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 08:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).