New Delhi, January 21: India's middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues said her team is eagerly waiting for the start of the Women's T20 World Cup from February 10 in South Africa, with the showpiece event now just 20 days away from commencement.

"It's great to be in South Africa already preparing for the Women's T20 World Cup. You can see and feel the excitement around the country for this event, which is the pinnacle of T20 cricket. We can't wait for the tournament to get started come February 10," Jemimah was quoted as saying by ICC.

India, the runners-up in 2020 Women's T20 World Cup in Australia, are set to begin their campaign on February 12 against Pakistan in Cape Town. India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, is in Group 2 alongside England, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland.

The top two teams in each group at the end of the group stage will play in the semi-finals. The final will be held on February 26 at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, which is also the venue for the semi-finals.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, who will be leading the 2016 T20 World Cup winners in the upcoming tournament, feels that pitches in South Africa will give scope to all departments of the game to flourish. "The pitches in South Africa have something for everyone, the spinners get something, the batters get something, and the fast bowlers all get something out of them."

"I believe all the players are looking forward to playing in South Africa, as a team, we the West Indies love playing there. Personally, I am excited to be playing a World Cup there, having played bilateral cricket before and I'm hoping that the crowds come out and support us."

New Zealand's leg-spin all-rounder Amelia Kerr hopes to see huge spectator support for all ten teams in the tournament in South Africa. "I have heard many great things about South Africa, I can't wait to play in a T20 World Cup in such an amazing country. We are coming off from hosting a World Cup at home and it was incredible to see the support for women's cricket. We hope the fans will be out in their numbers for this incredible event."

The Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will kickstart with South Africa facing Sri Lanka at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Boland Park in Paarl and St George's Park in Gqeberha are also the venues for various matches in the tournament being held in the African continent for the first time.

"The countdown is on, we are getting closer, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome the world's best cricketers to South Africa. This is a historic moment for South Africa and the Proteas, I hope all South Africans will turn up and be a part of it," stated South Africa batter Lara Goodall.

South Africa men's white-ball captain Temba Bavuma concluded by wishing the women's team good luck for the showpiece event. "The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is one of the biggest sporting events in South Africa this year."

"It's an incredible opportunity for all the players to be a part of history with South Africa hosting its first ever Women's T20 World Cup." "Playing in a World Cup is the pinnacle for any cricketer and I can't wait to watch the ladies turning it up on the biggest stage."

