The winning run of India U19 Women comes to an end as they get thrashed Australia U19 Women by 7 wickets in the first game of Super Six. After put in to bat first, India Women could not display the same batting performance they showed in the group stages. Shweta Sehrawat and Captain Shafali Verma fell early and the middle-order did not respond to the need as they got wrapped up in only 87 runs. Milly Illingworth and Maggie Clark shared two wickets each. Sianna Ginger picked three. Australia Women started the chase seamlessly and chased the total down within 14 overs and 7 wickets to spare. Syeda Aroob Shah, Pakistan U19 Women's Captain, Takes A Spectacular One-Handed Catch Against England U19 Women's in ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 (Watch Video).

IND-W U19 vs AUS-W U19 Result Details

Australia U19 win the match by seven wickets.#TeamIndia will look to bounce back in their next encounter against Sri Lanka 👍🏻👍🏻 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/YmmMVHFljq #INDvAUS | #U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/nmYiO4tRyD — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 21, 2023

