Navi Mumbai, January 17: Shafali Verma displayed a batting masterclass, scoring 62 off 41 deliveries, as Lucy Hamilton and Sneh Rana came up with handy contributions to lift Delhi Capitals to a fighting total of 166 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 11th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, here at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy.

At one point, DC seemed likely to finish with a low score, struggling to get to 100. However, a mix of aggressive batting and important contributions from the lower order changed the game. Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Points Table and Team Standings.

After Smriti Mandhana won the toss and chose to bowl, Royal Challengers Bengaluru started strong. Lauren Bell made an impressive start, taking out Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt in the first over, leaving DC in trouble. The situation worsened when Sayali Satghare, playing in place of Ellyse Perry, marked her RCB debut in the WPL with a remarkable double-wicket over, dismissing Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp on consecutive balls. With wickets falling quickly, DC faced serious challenges during the powerplay and middle overs. Harleen Deol From 'Retired Out' to Match-Winning Heroics: Watch WPL 2026 Videos.

Shafali Verma revived the innings with an aggressive approach. She took the fight to the RCB bowlers and put together a crucial 59-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Niki Prasad, helping to stabilize the innings while keeping the runs coming. Shafali then joined Sneh Rana for an important 34-run partnership for the seventh wicket, preventing DC from losing all momentum. Along the way, Shafali reached her seventh WPL half-century, eventually scoring 62 runs off 41 balls.

Lucy Hamilton provided a late boost with a quick 36 runs off just 19 balls, helping DC surpass the 150-run mark and move toward a competitive total. DC were ultimately bowled out on the last ball of the innings.

For RCB, Lauren Bell and Sayali Satghare stood out with the ball, each taking three wickets. Prema Rawat captured two wickets, and Nadine de Klerk added one. RCB now needs 167 runs to stay unbeaten this season and secure their fourth win, with the pitch likely to continue favoring the bowlers.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 166/10 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 62, Lucy Hamilton 36; Lauren Bell 3-26, Sayali Satghare 3-27) against Royal Chaleengers Bengaluru

