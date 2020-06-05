Yuvraj Singh Speaks Up on Controversy Regarding Comments on Yuzvendra Chahal, Former Cricketer Issues Statement; Says ‘Never Believed in Disparity’ (See Post)

File picture of Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was in hot waters after his alleged ‘casteist’ remarks over national team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The 38-year-old has issued a statement after his comments created a huge controversy on social media with people also asking the all-rounder to apologise. The former Indian international in his clarification, expressed his regrets over unintentionally hurting anyone's feelings and said he has never believed in any kind of disparity. Twitterati Not Impressed With Yuvraj Singh's Comment on Yuzvendra Chahal During Instagram Live With Rohit Sharma, Seek Apology.

Yuvraj Singh took to his Twitter to issue a statement regarding the controversy. ‘This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception. I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible India I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same. My love for India and all its people is eternal,’ the all-rounder wrote.

Statement

The incident occurred during an Instagram live chat with current India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, where the poked fun at Yuzvendra Chahal for making TikTok videos. And Yuvraj Singh’s comment on the Indian spinner did not go down with netizens as soon after #युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो started trending on social media sites.

Regarding this episode, FIR was filed against the former Indian all-rounder for his remarks against Yuzvendra Chahal. According to reports, a complaint was made to Hisar Police which also demanded Yuvraj Singh to be arrested for his comments.