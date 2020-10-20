Yuzvendra Chahal shared a lovely picture with fiancée Dhanashree Verma amidst the gruelling IPL 2020 season in UAE. Chahal, who has been in fine form in IPL 2020 and is the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets, shared the picture on his Instagram page. Fans praised the lovely couple and reacted to the picture with some funny memes. Chahal and Dhanashree announced their engagement just days before the IPL. Dhanashree recently travelled to UAE and was seen cheering Chahal and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Rajasthan Royals. IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal Pokes Fun After Yuvraj Singh Predicts Teams for Playoffs with No Mention of RCB in Top Four.

Chahal shared the picture and captioned it “Here’s to my perfect evening.” Fans immediately flocked into social media and reacted to the image. Many even asked the leg-spinner if this picture was also clicked by AB de Villiers referring to an earlier image shared by Virat Kohli which De Villiers had clicked. Yuzvendra Chahal Leaves Hilarious Comment During RCB Captain Virat Kohli’s Live Session With Pep Guardiola.

View this post on Instagram Here’s to my perfect evening 🌞 🏝 A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on Oct 19, 2020 at 10:46pm PDT

Some other fans reacted to the image with funny memes and jokes. Fans edited the picture and added some funny angle to it and also tagged the couple. Chahal and Dhanashree announced their engagement on August 8 surprising their fans with the sudden announcement. “We said “Yes” along with our families,” Chahal wrote on social media sharing a picture from the engagement ceremony.

Bhago yuzi bhai ......piche pappy bhai aa rhe h 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7BAfTNWUYU — ~Er babu yash (@DeshlaharaYash) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Chahal has been in great form this season and has already scalped 13 wickets in nine games. He is fifth in the wicket-takers chart and has been crucial in all the six matches RCB have won this season. RCB are placed third in the standings with 12 points from nine matches.

