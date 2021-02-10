Yuzvendra Chahal is enjoying his break from cricket with wife Dhanashree Verma. The newly-wed couple is enjoying their time together. Chahal, on Wednesday, took to social media to share a romantic picture with his partner. Chahal was last seen in action when Haryana played Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 semi-final while his last appearance in Indian colours came in Australia in the three-match T20I series last December. Chahal is not part of the Indian squad for the England Test series but is expected to be part of the limited-overs squad. Yuzvendra Chahal Tries Gender Swap Challenge on Rohit Sharma, Fans Come Up With Hilarious Memes.

In the picture, which Chahal shared on his social media pages, Chahal and Dhanashree can be seen looking at each other as they stand beside a flower plantation. Chahal captioned the pic 'Gori teri aankhein kahen (Girl Your Eyes Talks)'. Hardik Pandya Spends Quality Time Wife Natasa Stankovic and Son Agastya in Pool Ahead of India vs England 2nd Test 2021 (View Pics).

The picture is cute and tells you the happiness the couple hare when they are with each other. on Twitter Chahal captioned it with a red heart and a Nazar amulet (an eye-shaped amulet believed to protect against the evil eye). Take a look at Chahal's post.

Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Romantic Picture With Wife Dhanashree Verma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

Chahal and Dhanashree tied the knot on December 22 last year. The couple announced the news on social media. They had also got engaged five months earlier. ‘We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!’ Chahal had written while announcing the news of their wedding.

